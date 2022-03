Dell Technologies reported total revenues for the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year at $27.9 billion, a 16% rise over the $24.15 billion posted a year ago. Despite this, the company suffered a $29 million net loss, which translates to a loss per share of $0.04. This is a far cry from the $695 million, or $0.90 per share, in earnings the company achieved during the year-ago quarter. The driving factor behind the decline was an increase in interest expenses and other operating costs, which spiked to $1.65 billion, after having been just $475 million in the previous fourth quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO