Court-appointed advocates being sought in Morgan County

Training has been rescheduled for those interested in volunteering as court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children in Morgan County.

CASA of Morgan County, a program of Advocacy Network for Children, said accelerated training originally planned for last week will now be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11-12 and from 1 to 5 p.m. March 13. It was postponed because of inclement weather.

Volunteers receive 30 hours of training and are appointed by a judge to speak for abused or neglected children in the court system. They will work alongside attorneys and social workers from the start of a case to its completion.

Training will be at the Morgan County CASA office, 800 W. State St., Suite 2.

For more information or for an application, contact Libby Gaige at 217-971-0531 or lgaige@advonet.org.