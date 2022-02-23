ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Court-appointed advocates being sought in Morgan County

By David C.L. Bauer
 5 days ago
Training has been rescheduled for those interested in volunteering as court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children in Morgan County.

CASA of Morgan County, a program of Advocacy Network for Children, said accelerated training originally planned for last week will now be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11-12 and from 1 to 5 p.m. March 13. It was postponed because of inclement weather.

Volunteers receive 30 hours of training and are appointed by a judge to speak for abused or neglected children in the court system. They will work alongside attorneys and social workers from the start of a case to its completion.

Training will be at the Morgan County CASA office, 800 W. State St., Suite 2.

For more information or for an application, contact Libby Gaige at 217-971-0531 or lgaige@advonet.org.

State mask mandate being lifted, including for schools, but some places still requiring use

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks no longer will be mandated in most indoor locations in Illinois. The restriction will not change for long-term care facilities, day cares, health care facilities and some other congregate settings. Masks also still will be required in some locations, such as airplanes and public transportation, because of federal regulations. Municipalities and private businesses also can make their own rules for mask use. But schools will not be on that list of places where masks still must be worn.
ILLINOIS STATE
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

