Mesa, AZ

8 robberies reported Feb. 9-15 in Mesa

 5 days ago

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of robberies Feb. 9-15:

  • Robbery of an individual — and kidnap/unlawful imprisonment — at a parking/drop lot/garage Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of East Broadway Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at a convenience store Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of North Country Club Drive.
  • Robbery of an individual at a drug store/doctor’s office/hospital Feb. 11 in the 2800 block of East Broadway Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at an air/bus/train terminal Feb. 11 at South Dobson Road and West Eighth Avenue.
  • Robbery of an individual at a convenience store Feb. 12 in the 800 block of South Country Club Drive.
  • Robbery of an individual at a service/gas station Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
  • Robbery of an individual at a commercial/office building Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of South Dobson Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at a department/discount store Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of North Higley Road.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

