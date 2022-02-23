ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Little Couple’s Dr Jen Arnold shares sweet video of kids playing in their FIRST snow after move to Boston from Florida

By Kylie Parham
 5 days ago
DR JEN Arnold shared an adorable video of her kids Will and Zoey enjoying their first snow day after moving from Florida to Boston.

The Little Couple star recently underwent difficult hip surgery after making the big move.

Dr Jen shared photos of her family enjoying their first 'snow day' Credit: Instagram/jenarnoldmd
She and her husband Bill decided to move from Florida to Boston Credit: Getty

Dr Jen, 47, took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to share a cute video of her two kids playing in the snow.

The fun clips showed both Will, 11, and Zoey, 10, bundled up in their snow gear while pelting each other with snowballs.

The pre-teens made snow angels and ran through nearly a foot of snow while the song "Snow Day" played in the background.

In one hilarious moment, Zoey smashed a huge brick of snow into her brother's head, and later she posed on top of a mountain of the white fluff.

Dr Jen shared photos at the end of the clip of her smiling kids as they enjoyed the weather in their new home.

BIG MOVE

Earlier this month, the reality star confirmed that she and her two little ones would be moving from Florida to Boston along with her husband Bill Klein, 47.

The TV personality shared a hilarious video that revealed their decision to move states.

The clip began with Jen telling The Little Couple fans: “I decided to take the leap and we are Boston bound!”

Will then appeared onscreen and said: “How do you like them apples?”

The 11-year-old stuck his hand against a window as he held up a post-it note that read: “Boston or bust.”

Zoey also made an appearance as she told her family’s fans: “My mom’s wicked smart!”

Alongside the adorable cameos from Will and Zoey, the clip also included a sticker that read: “With love from Boston.”

Jen captioned the video: “It’s official.”

'DIFFICULT' SURGERY

Although there was much excitement surrounding their big move, Dr Jen did confess that the past year has been the "most difficult" as she immediately had to undergo hip surgery after landing in Boston.

Over the weekend, the mother of two returned to Instagram with a health update as fans feared for her after going under the knife.

While lying on her hospital bed, the TLC star mentioned she had no makeup on and her hair "is a mess."

But she thanked her followers for their prayers and well-wishes for a "speedy recovery."

Dr Jen pointed out that there were a "little bit of hiccups" due to the "complications," which would mean a "longer recovery" time than she hoped.

The new hip is expected to get her "through another 20 years or more."

Jen is excited to "jump right into my new job" and "enjoy our new city of Boston with the kids."

While thanking Dr. Bostrom and the Hospital for Special Surgery, the reality star wrote that she could "keep moving and doing the things I love."

Jen previously held an Instagram Live session and opened up about her hip problems.

She confessed: "The timing couldn't be more challenging in that I also need hip revision surgery.

"My left hip, which was replaced over 20 years ago, has finally decided to fail."

The kids made snow angels Credit: Instagram/jenarnoldmd
They had a snowball fight Credit: Instagram/jenarnoldmd
Dr Jen gave fans an update post-hip surgery Credit: Bill Klein/Instagram

