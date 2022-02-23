Domestic violence, theft, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of domestic violence, theft, fraud and other incidents in Gold Canyon Feb. 10-16:

Disorderly conduct — noise disturbance, reported at 12:39 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 6100 block of South Fairway Place.

Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 7:04 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 12900 block of East Walter Way.

Fraud/forgery, reported at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 12100 block of East Pivot.

Criminal damage — vandalism, reported at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 3900 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Fraud/forgery, reported at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 8100 block of East Dalea Way.

Domestic violence, reported at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 10300 block of East Peralta Canyon Drive.

Theft of property, reported at 2:54 p.m. Feb, 14 at East Peralta Road and East Ojo Road.

Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 8200 block of East Dalea Way.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.