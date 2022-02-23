8 robberies reported Feb. 9-15 in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of robberies Feb. 9-15:
- Robbery of an individual — and kidnap/unlawful imprisonment — at a parking/drop lot/garage Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of East Broadway Road.
- Robbery of an individual at a convenience store Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of North Country Club Drive.
- Robbery of an individual at a drug store/doctor’s office/hospital Feb. 11 in the 2800 block of East Broadway Road.
- Robbery of an individual at an air/bus/train terminal Feb. 11 at South Dobson Road and West Eighth Avenue.
- Robbery of an individual at a convenience store Feb. 12 in the 800 block of South Country Club Drive.
- Robbery of an individual at a service/gas station Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
- Robbery of an individual at a commercial/office building Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of South Dobson Road.
- Robbery of an individual at a department/discount store Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of North Higley Road.
Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.
