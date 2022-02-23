ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

8 robberies reported Feb. 9-15 in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uKyC_0eMsUmoZ00

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of robberies Feb. 9-15:

  • Robbery of an individual — and kidnap/unlawful imprisonment — at a parking/drop lot/garage Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of East Broadway Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at a convenience store Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of North Country Club Drive.
  • Robbery of an individual at a drug store/doctor’s office/hospital Feb. 11 in the 2800 block of East Broadway Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at an air/bus/train terminal Feb. 11 at South Dobson Road and West Eighth Avenue.
  • Robbery of an individual at a convenience store Feb. 12 in the 800 block of South Country Club Drive.
  • Robbery of an individual at a service/gas station Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
  • Robbery of an individual at a commercial/office building Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of South Dobson Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at a department/discount store Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of North Higley Road.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russian column bears down on Kyiv, raising fear for civilians

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the deadly shelling of civilian areas in its second largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to achieve the goals of their invasion. Nearly a week...
FIFA
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Convenience Store#Discount Store
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
893
Followers
3K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy