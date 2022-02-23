ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 wounded as police clash with Haiti factory workers

By EVENS SANON
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Men wearing police uniforms fired into a group of people at a protest on Wednesday after thousands of Haitian factory workers launched a new strike to demand higher wages than those the prime minister announced earlier this week.

Associated Press journalists observed the men fire from a car with police license plates as the day’s protest appeared to be winding down. At least three people were seen to be wounded, including two journalists covering the event. One of them remained motionless on the ground.

A police spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment and the condition of the wounded people wasn’t immediately clear.

Earlier, police had fired tear gas as protesters threw rocks at them and used trucks to block a main road near the international airport in Port-au-Prince.

It was the first day of a three-day strike organized by factory workers who also shut down an industrial park earlier this month to protest pay, which then was about 500 gourdes ($4.80) for nine hours of work a day.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced minimum wage hikes late Sunday in an attempt to quell the protests. But the increase of 185 gourdes ($1.80) a day for factory workers only served to enrage them.

“Can you imagine? I have two kids, and I have to pay a home,” said 38-year-old André Saintil. “The government is keeping us in misery.”

“People can’t do anything with this miserable salary,” said Jean Wilkens Pierre.

The 39-year-old factory worker said the salary barely covers food and transportation costs at a time when Haiti is seeing double-digit inflation. He said he’d accept nothing less than a minimum daily wage of 1,500 gourdes ($14).

He was part of a crowd that carried tree branches and chanted, “You raised the gas, but didn’t raise our salaries,” referring to the prime minister’s recent announcement that the government could no longer afford to keep fuel subsidies in place.

“They probably think we can’t resist, that we’ll get tired of protesting, but this is going to be an ongoing fight...for them to understand we are human beings,” Saintil said.

Henry announced other salary increases including a new daily wage of 540 gourdes ($5) for those working in restaurants and agriculture and 770 gourdes (more than $7) for those employed in places including supermarkets, car dealerships and undertakers.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

