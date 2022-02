VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from its Whroo Joint Venture project (the 'Whroo JV'). Two diamond drill holes totalling 903 metres were drilled under the Balaclava Hill open pit, the deepest drilling to date across the entire Whroo goldfield. Whroo is one of the largest historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia located 130 km north of Melbourne, within 221 sq. km of exploration tenements.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO