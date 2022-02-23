ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Beauce Gold Fields Receives an Important Collection of Never-Before-Published Exploration Data and Physical Gold Samples from Megantic

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D’Or en Beauce), (“BGF” or the “Company”): is pleased to announce it has received an important collection of never-before-published historical exploration data, including 120 physical gold samples by Consorminex as well as over 1,215 supporting samples to previously published heavy mineral concentrates by Tertiary Consultants....

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Gold Fields: One Of The Strongest Charts In Gold Mining

Gold Fields is a superb gold mining choice, with clear undervaluation characteristics, a strong dividend payout, and long-life mining reserves. Golf Fields (GFI) has quietly bucked the downtrend in many gold mining companies during 2021 and early 2022. Friday's monster volume/price spike in gold bullion and related mining concerns could signal the breakout gold bugs have been patiently waiting to arrive since the August 2020 peak in precious metal investments. If previous cycle performance repeats, Gold Fields leading relative strength position could help produce a better than industry average gain during the new year.
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Gold Fields: A Solid Year Despite Challenges

Gold Fields released its Q4 and FY2021 results last week, reporting annual production of ~2.34 million ounces, a 5% increase from 2020 levels. The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Gold Fields (GFI). Despite a difficult start to the year at Cerro Corona and continued COVID-19 headwinds, GFI put together a solid year, reporting 5% production growth. While costs were higher and will increase further in 2022, 2022/2023 should mark peak costs over the next few years, with Salares Norte's contribution helping to pull down costs in 2024. However, with Gold Fields trading at ~13x FY2022 earnings estimates at $13.25, I don't see any margin of safety to justify starting new positions.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Mines#The Company#Tertiary Consultants#Company#National Instrument
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Gold CBD Gummies Reviews: SHOCKING! They’ll Never Tell You!

Gold CBD Gummies are the advanced formula made in gummy bears shape to help users make their lifestyle fun and effective. Gold CBD Gummies is a unique CBD product that eliminates the discomforts from the body and keeps you healthy and active. It addresses aches, pains, stress, anxiety, and more issues that hack your life, causing trouble.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Gold Was Never An Inflation Hedge

Gold’s worst periods of returns - whether relative or absolute - were the period from 1980 to 1999 and then again from 2012 to today. Great chart from Mike Zaccardi on Twitter on the "developing" chart in GLD. Mike can be found on Twitter at @MikeZaccardi. He's a prolific publisher and technician on Twitter and does great work.
BUSINESS
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335. Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy