Beauce Gold Fields Receives an Important Collection of Never-Before-Published Exploration Data and Physical Gold Samples from Megantic
Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D’Or en Beauce), (“BGF” or the “Company”): is pleased to announce it has received an important collection of never-before-published historical exploration data, including 120 physical gold samples by Consorminex as well as over 1,215 supporting samples to previously published heavy mineral concentrates by Tertiary Consultants....resourceworld.com
Comments / 0