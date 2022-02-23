Kansas juvenile officer accused of having sex with teenager

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former officer at a juvenile correctional center in Topeka is accused of having sexual relations with a teenager at the center.

Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, bonded out of the Shawnee County jail after posting $50,000 bond on Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday that Cruz-Garcia is charged with having unlawful sexual relations with a juvenile corrections inmate 16 years or older.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said an investigation began after an employee at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex reported hearing inmates talk about Cruz-Garcia and the juvenile.

After the findings were confirmed, Cruz-Garcia was fired from his job on Feb. 11.

The head of KDOC called Cruz-Garcia’s alleged actions “reprehensible.”

“His behavior does not represent the standards of the department nor the commitment of our department’s workforce to protect our residents from harm,” said Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Secretary of Corrections.

