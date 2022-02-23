Behind the Wheel: Remodeling your garage

Wheel wobble, groaning noises, and loose steering can all mean a bad bearing. Only DIY a wheel bearing replacement if you’re an experienced home mechanic. Why does your car sound like, and drive like, a horse-drawn carriage? General feelings of crappiness? It’s probably a wheel bearing. And if it’s one, that means the rest of these oh-so-important little components aren’t far from joining their brethren in the great scrapyard in the sky. So, let’s talk about what you can do to keep these parts running, how to know when they’ve failed, and if you can just DIY the necessary repairs. It’s wheel bearings 101.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO