ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Salazar samples 20.2 g/t gold, 1,217 g/t silver at Los Santos, Ecuador

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalazar Resources Ltd. [SLR-TSXV; SRLZF-OTCQX; CCG-FSE] reported sampling results and an update on drilling progress in Ecuador. At Los Santos, channel and rock-chip samples from the Brecha Sur and Leon prospect areas confirm gold, copper and silver mineralization. A phase 1 drill program is underway at Los Santos, El...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Intersects 1,213.7 g/t Silver Equivalent over 1.5 Metres on the Sambalay Structural Corridor at Curibaya

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from the last five drill holes of the first phase of drilling at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Hole 16 intercepted 1.5 metres (m) of 1,213.7 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) in a larger interval of 7 m of 299.1 g/t AgEq on the Sambalay structural corridor (Figures 1 - 3). This drill hole targeted higher elevations of the intermediate sulphidation system than the majority of the holes drilled to date and is located on a two kilometre (km) corridor that extends toward the Cambaya target area, where the Company has seen the best channel sample results, including 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,119.2 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq. Complete drill results from holes 12 - 16 are provided in Table 1.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy