A simple weight loss solution

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is just weeks away and it’s almost...

The Beacon Newspapers

To lose weight, never do this after 5 p.m.

Don’t worry, we aren’t going to tell you to stop eating after 5 p.m. However, you might be doing some things from early evening until you hit the hay that are preventing you from seeing the scale move. While a small, sustainable calorie deficit is needed for weight...
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Your eyes can predict if you'll have a heart attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say your eyes are the window to the soul—but they can also be a window to a heart attack. "There's so much more to an eye exam than just determining your glasses or contact lens prescription," said Dr. Gregory Ford, an optometrist with West Michigan Eye Care Associates. "One of the big parts of our eye exam is to look inside the eye and look specifically at the blood vessels."
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
99.9 KTDY

Stop Drinking Leftover Water From Soft Plastic Bottles

Health experts are warning you and me to stop drinking leftover water that may be in the soft plastic bottles. Yes, we are all guilty of cracking a new bottle of water open, and then minutes/hours later you come back to that bottle to resume drinking it. Well, now health...
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
Lancaster Online

Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the...
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
