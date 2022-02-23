Man accused of hitting, killing man in wheelchair charged

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday after he was accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair on Friday and killing him.

He was arraigned in Worcester District Court for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and death and may face additional charges, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

Edward Geddis, 52, of Gardner, was pronounced dead early Friday morning. Another motorist saw him lying in the road and called 911, the newspaper reported.

Police said surveillance video shows the man driving the pickup truck stopped and got out of the truck after he hit Geddis. The police report said, the man “was standing next to where the pedestrian was located in the roadway after he had been separated from his wheelchair that was approximately 30-35 feet (9-10 meters) away.”

An attorney for the man, Michael J. Callahan, said his client was under the assumption that he hit an object and was surprised when he found he hit a person, the newspaper reported. A phone call to Callahan asking for comment was not immediately returned.

The judge ordered the man to be held in custody on a probation violation and set bail at $25,000 cash, $250,000 with surety, the newspaper reported.