ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Saving lives through a preventative scan

WFAA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced Body Scan offers you the latest technology to detect illnesses...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

Preventing and detecting heart failure on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Heart failure is a leading cause of death across the globe affecting over 6.2 million people in the United States. . However, heart failure can be a manageable condition, especially if it is diagnosed early. Early detection and diagnosis is critical to managing the disease, and that starts with a conversation with your primary care doctor. Dr. Philip Adamson and patient Tiara Johnson join us to talk more about this condition and how it can be managed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Body Scan
Point Pleasant Register

Healthy Words to Live By… Colorectal Cancer screening saves lives

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer, but it doesn’t have to be. There is strong scientific evidence that screening for colorectal cancer beginning at age 45 saves lives! Both men and women can get colorectal cancer, and the risk increases with age. If you are 45 or older, getting a colorectal screening test could save your life. Here’s how.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Valley News

Knowledge Saves Lives

February is American Heart Month, and this year Feb. 4 was National Wear Red Day, encouraging people to wear red to help raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases.Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death for men and women, accounting for approximately one out of every three deaths nationwide. Among women, cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 killer, with one death almost every 80 seconds. An estimated 44 million women in the United States are affected by cardiovascular disease each year. In California, nearly one-third of women’s deaths are also the result of cardiovascular disease, with Hispanic and African American women at higher-risk.In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared February National Heart Health Month, nine years after his own heart attack. Sinc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
cbs19news

New mobile apps could save lives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mobile phones can be lifesavers, and now, two apps can give people the ability to help someone suffering a cardiac arrest. PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED are 911-connected mobile apps that immediately alert users of cardiac arrests near them. Individuals can then go and begin giving hands-on CPR while emergency response units are on the way.
CELL PHONES
Lawrence Post

Mother, who fought for her life against COVID while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines, met her baby son for the first time more than two months after giving birth

The lucky mother met her newborn baby for the first time more than two months after giving birth. The fortunate mother was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines. The mother also said that she had not been vaccinated against the virus and was planning to get the shot after giving birth. She said that she was nervous about the vaccine potentially causing complications for her pregnancy,
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
KHOU

This two-second heart scan can save your life

HOUSTON — Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is offering a free heart scan to the first 50 callers over age 50. This is for the Humble location only. To book an appointment, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. This content sponsored by: Modern...
HUMBLE, TX
HuffingtonPost

My Daughter's Rare Disease Was A Mystery For Years. Here's How We Finally Got A Diagnosis.

If you’re not a rare disease specialist, or among the 2 in 1,000,000 people afflicted with MERRF syndrome, I’m guessing you’ve never heard of my daughter’s illness. I’d never heard of it either, until that snowy day, 12 years ago, when my husband, my father and I squeezed into a geneticist’s tiny office and he broke the news that would forever split our lives into a “before” and “after.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
KIDS
BBC

Natasha Abrahart suicide: Parents launch case against university

The parents of a student who took her own life are launching a civil action against her university, saying they want "lessons to be learned" from her death. Natasha Abrahart, 20, a second year physics student at the University of Bristol, died in April 2018. Her family, from Nottinghamshire, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Louis American

Removing stigma to save Black lives

In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the 9th leading cause of death in Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Well known people who seem to have it all together have died by suicide. Cheslie Kryst, a former...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy