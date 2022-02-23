Saving lives through a preventative scan

February is American Heart Month, and this year Feb. 4 was National Wear Red Day, encouraging people to wear red to help raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases.Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death for men and women, accounting for approximately one out of every three deaths nationwide. Among women, cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 killer, with one death almost every 80 seconds. An estimated 44 million women in the United States are affected by cardiovascular disease each year. In California, nearly one-third of women’s deaths are also the result of cardiovascular disease, with Hispanic and African American women at higher-risk.In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared February National Heart Health Month, nine years after his own heart attack. Sinc.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO