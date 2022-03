The project with the Mall of Hope, also known as the Nashville Inner City Ministry, began in 2016 when Nashville hosted the NHL All-Star Game. The expansion of the program was announced as part of the festivities surrounding the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m.; TNT, SN360, TVAS2, NHL LIVE).

