Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

By Emlyn Travis
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: 2022 Super Bowl REACTION: Halftime Show, Celebs & Surprises!. It's safe to say that the last two weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind for Odell Beckham Jr. Not only did the football player secure his first Super Bowl ring on Feb. 13, but he welcomed his first son,...

ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chanel Iman
Person
Tyga
iheart.com

Bow Wow Shares Adorable First Photo Of His One-Year Old Son Stone Moss

Bow Wow is a dad for the second time. Early last year, fans began speculating whether or not the rapper had fathered a second child -- this time around with a woman named Olivia Sky. However, Bow denied the claims, until last week when he responded to a fan’s question about his plans for the weekend, to which the star replied:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Girlfriend Lauren Wood
People

Eve's Baby Boy Wilde Wolf Makes Debut in DockATot Moses Basket

Eve's baby boy is staying comfortable in his DockATot basket!. The 43-year-old rapper welcomed her first child, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper, on Feb. 1, she announced Thursday morning on Instagram. "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," Eve wrote alongside a photo of her newborn...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss

After turning heads with a slimmed-down figure while performing at the Super Bowl, Erica Campbell shared the work she's doing on her weight-loss journey and her ultimate goal. During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rihanna Shares Snaps of Romantic Valentine’s Day With A$AP Rocky

Months ahead of welcoming their first child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent an adorable Valentine’s Day together. Rihanna took to Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to share four snapshot memories from the sweet day, including a bouquet made of Legos, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s “All I Need,” a seaside dinner with caviar and a fiery sunset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
