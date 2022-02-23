ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Death Ruled an Accident, Police Say

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of pageant winner and conservative commentator Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, has been ruled a "tragic accident," police said. Her family said Bethel was in an accident on Feb. 11, where she "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem" and was "in a coma." Police determined Bethel, who was...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Florida father and two children dead after mother finds them unconscious in pool

A father and his two children, aged 5 and 2, have died after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Hollywood, Florida.According to local police and fire officials, the children’s mother found them in the pool of a home on South Highland Drive around 3.30pm on Thursday. The three victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.“When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who were unresponsive,” Deanna Bettineschi, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, told WSVN. “Officers immediately rendered aid, and they were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.”Police did not reveal...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman who died falling 50 feet from rising drawbridge is named as her family slams operator

A woman in Florida who died after falling from a rising drawbridge has been named as 79-year-old Carol Wright. Her family is now demanding answers from officials. The incident occurred on Sunday 6 February. Ms Wright was on the drawbridge as it began lifting, and she was unable to escape before she fell into an open chasm. A bystander tried to help but the woman ultimately lost her grip and fell.According to USA Today, police in West Palm Beach said the woman was walking off the bridge with a bicycle and was within 10 feet of the barrier arms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Nashville News Hub

Father severely beat his young son, leaving him bruised, after the boy and his younger brother made a variety of app purchases on an iPad

The 33-year-old father allegedly severely beat his 9-year-old son after the boy and his younger brother reportedly mad a variety of app purchases on an iPad earlier this month. The 33-year-old dad was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
The Independent

Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Miss Alabama winner dies from injuries caused by car accident

ZOE Sozo Bethel, an American model and conservative news commentator, has died in a car accident that has left both the modeling and punditry world stunned and bereaved. The pageant winner sustained serious head and neck injuries in a car accident on February 10th that led to her death at 5:30am on Friday morning.
Popculture

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner

Former 2019 Miss USA winner and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst died by suicide. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Kryst's cause of death to PEOPLE on Feb. 1, just two days after her tragic passing in New York City. The medical examiner confirmed to CNN that Kryst suffered multiple blunt impact injuries. The New York Police Department is continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kryst's death, Det. Martin Brown confirmed Monday. Kryst was 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Alabama#Police#Accident#Bethel#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Rsbn#Turning Point Usa#Liberty University
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Family of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel deny she took her own life after 'accidental' fall from third floor of Miami condo just after midnight

The devastated family of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel have pushed back against suggestions the mother-of-one leapt to her death from a Miami condo. In a lengthy statement provided to DailyMail.com, Zoe's loved ones insisted that the 'devout believer in Jesus' and 'proud conservative' would never have taken her own life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Man and Two Young Kids Die After Drowning in Florida Pool

A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy