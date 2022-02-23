ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watching Winter Live – February 23rd, 2022

By Chip Brewster
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bp31b_0eMsRcEm00

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A mix of rain, snow and ice is headed through the Midwest and into the Northeast in the near-term. The current long-range outlooks show the Northwest stuck in a precipitation producing pattern, and a chance for multiple clipper systems to bring fast snowfall from the Northern Plains to New England.

Skilling: Snow likely Thursday, afternoon commute could be messy

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and KOIN 6 Portland meteorologist Joseph Dames discussed how a punch of warm air into the arctic has having an effect on the lower 48, the below average snow cover across the U.S., an updated prediction for the La Niña pattern to persist into spring and what that means for our weather systems, and where the western mountain snowpack is compared to what’s needed to break the drought in many areas.

If you missed the livestream but still have a question / comment about meteorology, big picture forecasting or climatology, send it in wit the form below and we’ll try to include it in the next show!

Submit a form.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Can we expect another strain of COVID this fall?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, today following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed Chicago’s mask mandates being lifted and his opinion on if he thought it was effective. He also talks about he possibility of another variant and answered listeners’ […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Drivers are taking more risks during the pandemic, AAA says

Dr. William Horrey, the Technical Director for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about how drivers have gotten more aggressive and are making risky decisions, such as texting and driving, during the pandemic. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
WGN Radio

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Facebook community groups are showing the pandemic’s divisions

Ayesha Akhtar, Director of Education Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about how a popular Oak Park Coronavirus Facebook group she also manages highlighted how divided the city was. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Drought#Wgn Tv#Koin 6 Portland#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

What should you tell your kids when war is in the news?

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a lot of stress an anxiety across the world. How do you talk to your kids about the invasion? Joining Chicago’s Afternoon News to give tips on how to talk to your kids is clinical psychologist, parenting expert, and author of “Parenting the New Teen in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy