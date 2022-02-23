ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina beauty queen vanishes while en route to Las Vegas pageant: The 21-year-old was last seen in layover in Chicago after missing her connecting flight

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The family of a 21-year-old beauty queen from North Carolina are desperately searching for answers nearly than two weeks after she disappeared while traveling to a pageant in Las Vegas.

LeJourney Farrow, from Greensboro, told her mother and brother that she was scheduled to take part in the United States of America Pageant in Sin City, before flying out to New York City for New York Fashion Week.

But according to Randy Farrow, his younger sister never made it to either destination and failed to return home.

Beauty queen LeJourney Farrow, 21, from Greensboro, North Carolina, was last seen on February 11 when she took a flight to Las Vegas via Chicago. She has now been missing for nearly two weeks 
LEJOURNEY FARROW'S DISAPPEARANCE:

February 10: LeJourney Farrow, 21, is scheduled to travel from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Las Vegas to take part in a beauty pageant, but misses her flight and reschedules it for the following day.

February 11: Farrow is taken to the airport by her father and gets on a flight bound for Las Vegas via Chicago.

February 11: Randy Farrow receives a text message from his sister's phone, saying she had landed in Chicago for a layover.

February 15: LeJourney misses her flight to New York City to go to New York Fashion Week.

February 18: LeJourney fails to return home as scheduled, raising concerns for her well-being among her relatives.

February 19: LeJourney's mother and brother report her missing to the police in Greensboro.

Randy and his mother, Olivia Farrow, said it is out of character for LeJourney to stop communicating with her family for an extended period of time.

'Before, she might go a day or two just not talking to anybody, but at least everybody knew she was in Greensboro,' Randy told WNCT. 'It’s different [now], at this point she's been gone and could be in any state.'

Police in Greensboro said LeJourney, who attended Pitt Community College, was supposed to travel to Las Vegas on February 10.

But her brother said LeJourney missed her flight and arranged to leave the following morning instead.

Her father dropped her off at the airport in Greensboro on February 11, marking the last time she was seen by anyone, reported MyFox 8.

Randy said later that day, he received a text message from his sister's phone, saying she had landed in Chicago for a scheduled layover. She has not been heard from since.

The organizers of the pageant in Las Vegas told Fox 8 that LeJourney was not on the roster of competitors.

'She loves pageants, that’s her passion, and for her to go to a pageant and not post anything about her being there or her travel, that’s very very weird and suspicious,' her brother said.

After the beauty contest in Nevada, LeJourney was scheduled to travel to New York City and stay there between February 15-17, before heading home to North Carolina.

When the 21-year-old woman failed to return to Greensboro by February 18, her brother said the family started 'freaking out.'

Randy Farrow, LeJourney's brother, left, and their mother, Olivia, right, reported the 21-year-old missing on February 19 
Farrow was scheduled to take part in a beauty pageant in Las Vegas in mid-February, but she never made it there. Her brother received a final text message from LeJourney on February 11, saying she had landed in Chicago for a layover
Farrow (left) is a former Miss North Carolina Legacy USA 2019 who is described as passionate about pageants 

LeJourney was reported missing on February 19, and the Greensboro Police Department assigned a detective to the case.

'In my head, you try to think positive, but you can’t help but think of all the scenarios where she could be a worst-case scenario,' said Randy Farrow.

LeJourney Farrow is a former Miss North Carolina Legacy USA 2019. Her brother said she loves to travel and aspires to write a book someday.

After the event in Las Vegas, LeJourney was set to travel to New York Fashion Week, but she never made it there
LeJourney Farrow is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She has an infinity symbol tattoo on her wrist
Addressing his missing sister directly, Randy said: 'Journey, we all love you and we just want you to come home, and we are praying that you're OK, and we are going to find you.'

LeJourney Farrow is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She has an infinity symbol tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lejourney Farrow can contact Greensboro Crimestoppers at 336-373-2222.

