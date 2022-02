The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its final road game of the regular season on Saturday when it faces Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Badgers are the last remaining ranked team in the Big Ten to play the Scarlet Knights on their home court. Rutgers has only lost two games in Jersey Mike’s Arena — to Lafayette on Nov. 22 and to Maryland on Jan. 25.

