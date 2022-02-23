Radius Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Pennant press release (NASDAQ:PNTG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08. Revenue of $111.77M (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M. Total revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $450.0 million to $460.0 million vs. $473.05M consensus, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 7.5% over our full year 2021 revenue results if it had been adjusted for the disposition of the five senior living communities. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.72 per diluted share vs. $0.77 consensus, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 43.5% over our full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share results.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO