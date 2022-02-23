BioNTech a buy at Wainwright, but price target lowered on long-term vaccine sales
By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
H.C. Wainwright is maintaining its buy rating on BioNTech (BNTX -3.5%), but is lowering its price target due to concerns on long-term sales of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. The firm now has a price target of...
Jefferies has initiated Novavax (NVAX -1.9%) with a buy rating citing the clinical profile of the company's COVID-19 vaccine and its ~1.7B committed doses. The firm has a $198 price target (~59% upside based on Friday's close). Novavax's vaccine "has high efficacy/immunogenicity and clean safety/tolerability, as well as convenient logistics...
As the pandemic appears to be waning so too will the market for coronavirus vaccines. Two months ago, I predicted that Omicron was likely to be more benign than the Delta variant and therefore represented a positive development, but that it would negatively impact the value of coronavirus vaccine companies. Only part of that prediction has come true. The Omicron variant was even more infectious than I had expected and therefore sadly resulted in more deaths. Omicron, though, may have paved the way forward from a pandemic to an endemic, and this hoped for transition has contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices for the vaccine-only companies: Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) (analysis).
According to analyst Mike Matson, the selloff in the stock following the company's Sound United acquisition was "overdone" as the deal should prove to be highly accretive to earnings. On 16 February, Masimo shares closed 37% lower at $144.62. Matson adds that Masimo's revenue guidance appears conservative as the Company...
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced on Friday their decision to proceed with more than $19B worth of agreement to settle claims over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in the U.S. The move comes after 46 of 49 eligible states, as well as the District...
Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
We covered Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) stock previously in October (Sell rating) and December (Hold rating). We are not surprised at the slump over its stock since then. The value compression in the payments space, coupled with the growth stocks correction, has battered AFRM stock. Nonetheless, we were particularly concerned with AFRM stock's valuation back then. We thought the stock was trading at an unsustainable valuation that didn't justify its growth and profitability prospects.
For the past two decades, Accenture has compounded free cashflow per share at 12% per year on a fully unlevered basis. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Accenture, the gold standard in IT Services, is a high-quality compounder at the nexus of two post-Covid megatrends:...
Nektar Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:NKTR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $25M (+6.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.33M. Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2021 were approximately $0.8 billion as compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020.
We are initiating with CTI BioPharma with a buy rating with a TP of USD 7.6 if pacritinib is approved. Editor's Note: This article was submitted for review on Sunday 27th, 2022. Investment thesis and background. We are initiating with CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) with a buy rating with a TP...
Russia's central bank closed its stock market on Monday in a bid to stem a sharp decline. The central bank also instructed brokers to not execute sell orders from foreign investors. Russia's ruble plunged more than 20% on Monday after devastating sanctions from Western countries.
Shares of DraftKings fell a fresh 20% after reporting Q4 results, extending a year in which the stock has shed 70% of its value. Just when it looked like the bottom couldn't look any bleaker for DraftKings (DKNG), investors sent the stock down anew. Like the situation that most tech/growth stocks find themselves in now, however, DraftKings' woes are largely a problem of sentiment rather than of fundamentals. Investors' perspective and priorities have shifted: whereas a 2020 investor might have cheered DraftKings' robust growth at the expense of near-term profitability, 2022 investors are demanding the reverse.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+204.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.68M (+29240.0% Y/Y).
Maravai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) soared 17% after a report that Sartorius AG offered to buy the the company for $11B. Maravai rejected the $42/share offer from Goettingen, Germany-based Sartorius, according to a Reuters report. Not clear if Sartorius may return with another offer or MRVI may see interest from other companies.
AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Alexion will pay $30M upfront in an exclusive licensing agreement with Neurimmune AG for NI006, to treat a rare condition that causes heart failure. NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody, is currently in a phase 1b development to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), an underdiagnosed, systemic condition that leads to progressive heart failure.
On Monday, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) issued updated interim data for CRISPR gene editing candidate NTLA-2001 from a Phase 1 trial in transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, a rare but fatal disease that can cause complications in multiple tissues. The companies said that the single-dose therapy led to a...
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) have inked a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement under which the life sciences company will provide dedicated capacity in the U.S. to manufacture Moderna’s COVID-19 shot. For several years, Thermo Fisher (TMO) has partnered with Moderna (MRNA) in the fill-finish process and packaging...
