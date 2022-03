Open B2B finance platform Upswing Financial Technologies has raised $4 million from global fund QED Investors. As Entrepreneur reported Monday (Feb. 28), the company will use the funding to develop plug-and-play platforms for open finance and to help FinTechs and consumer tech players offer financial services. Upswing is working with banks on the stack, which is due to go live over the course of this year in phases.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO