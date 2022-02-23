Physicians Realty Trust: Solid Performance, Despite Lacking Diversity

The management team at First Industrial Realty Trust has continued to create attractive value for the company's investors. When it comes to the REIT space, one of the more attractive areas for investors to buy into recently has been the industrial market. In particular, with the continued globalization of the economy and the rise of e-commerce, industrial assets are considered a high demand item that can often demand a premium over other real estate. One company that has been performing quite well in this market lately is a firm called First Industrial Realty Trust (FR). In addition to generating strong fundamental performance, the company has also performed better than the broader market. Shares have also become cheaper as a result of strong performance. But this does not mean the company makes for a compelling opportunity at this time. Long term, I fully suspect that First Industrial Realty Trust will continue to create attractive value for its investors. But for those wanting to buy a quality company on the cheap, there are better prospects to be had right now.

