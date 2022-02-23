PeckShield: Web3Memes (W3M) Looted $237,000 in Rug Pull
A new memecoin created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) called Web3Memes (W3M), rugged 625 Binance Coins (BNB). The memecoin’s liquidity pools were drained soon after investors put their money into it. Sponsored. “PeckShield has detected $Web3Memes https://bscscan.com/token/0xbad6ea539b1b9f150d6d0b95ef4f45af70bf0bcd rugged. 0x5adbffa751abcdfc94d2a81f5657113d37a3494f has deposited 625 BNB to @TornadoCash,”. The rug...beincrypto.com
