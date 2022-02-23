ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PeckShield: Web3Memes (W3M) Looted $237,000 in Rug Pull

By Wahid Pessarlay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new memecoin created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) called Web3Memes (W3M), rugged 625 Binance Coins (BNB). The memecoin’s liquidity pools were drained soon after investors put their money into it. Sponsored. “PeckShield has detected $Web3Memes https://bscscan.com/token/0xbad6ea539b1b9f150d6d0b95ef4f45af70bf0bcd rugged. 0x5adbffa751abcdfc94d2a81f5657113d37a3494f has deposited 625 BNB to @TornadoCash,”. The rug...

Coinspeaker

Web3Memes Rugs $235,000 from Investors

Web3Memes possesses tokens that can be rolled out by anyone on BSC or other similar networks. Developers working behind Web3Memes (W3M), a meme coin based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), have exhausted the token’s liquidity pools of approximately 625 Binance Coins (BNB) from investors. The recent news was verified and confirmed by PeckShield on Wednesday.
