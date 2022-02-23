Santa Clara County homeless count proceeds despite cold morning

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is joining the homeless count despite it being one of the coldest mornings here in months.

Homelessness is a persistent problem in the Bay Area and has proven to be almost impossible to eliminate.

The mayor and others would like to get a snapshot of just how many homeless people there are in one of the most populated homeless areas in his city.

The count will help him and others know just how many homeless people there are on any given day and from there try to work on solutions to tackle the problem.

The mayor started the count around 6:15 a.m.

“It’s a horrible existence and we got to do more to get them out of here, out of the tents and into housing,” he told KRON4 while assisting the count.

