ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County homeless count proceeds despite cold morning

By Will Tran
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYtaV_0eMsPVw900

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is joining the homeless count despite it being one of the coldest mornings here in months.

Homelessness is a persistent problem in the Bay Area and has proven to be almost impossible to eliminate.

The mayor and others would like to get a snapshot of just how many homeless people there are in one of the most populated homeless areas in his city.

The count will help him and others know just how many homeless people there are on any given day and from there try to work on solutions to tackle the problem.

The mayor started the count around 6:15 a.m.

“It’s a horrible existence and we got to do more to get them out of here, out of the tents and into housing,” he told KRON4 while assisting the count.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Google sending San Jose millions towards community benefits

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At this week’s City Council meeting, San Jose leaders will decide where to allocate $4.5 million from Google as the tech giant gets set to move into downtown. On Tuesday, City Council will vote on how to spend the remaining $4.5 million of the $7.5 million Google agreed to pay […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco mural made for trailblazing firefighter

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco city officials on Friday unveiled a new mural in the city’s Fillmore District commemorating the city’s first Black firefighter Earl Gage Jr. The new mural is located at Rosa Parks Elementary School, located at 1501 O’Farrell Street.Gage began serving with the San Francisco Fire Department in 1955, becoming the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cannabis farms struggling despite booming industry

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Beset by the woes of California’s cannabis industry, the scion of Benziger Family Winery who has become a cannabis farmer said he is “just squeaking by,” despite his well-known family name and the kudos his cannabis products have garnered. Mike Benziger of Glentucky Family Farm in southern Sonoma County has […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
KRON4 News

Central Sunset District fire sends 1 to burn unit

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A fire which broke out in the Central Sunset District on Sunday morning has been contained but has sent one adult to the local burn center, the San Francisco Fire Department reported. The person is in stable condition. The blaze came from a bedroom in a three-story building, SFFD said, and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Amber Alert issued in Sunnyvale for 2-year-old boy

(BCN) — Authorities are asking the public for help finding a brown 2008 Buick Enclave suspected to have been used in the abduction early Sunday of a 2-year-old boy in Sunnyvale. The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert for five counties — Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda — on […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom ends 12 emergencies, but not for COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Multiple California emergencies declared by the last two governors officially ended on Friday — including for heat waves, an oil spill, wildfires and the civil unrest in reaction to George Floyd’s murder — but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the threat from the coronavirus lives on and so does the emergency he […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

About $50K of damage reported from structure fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa damaged roughly $50,000 worth of items Saturday evening around 7 p.m., according to a press release. Seven people and a dog were displaced. They were referred to Red Cross for assistance with temporary housing. A fire investigator determined the fire started in the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported in San Jose fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters were able to contain a fire on Meridian Avenue in San Jose to the unit of origin Saturday morning, with no reports of injuries, officials said. The firefighters responded to the apartment fire on the 1000 block of Meridian Avenue around 5 a.m., officials said on social media. Two […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy