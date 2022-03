SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three children were shot dead by their father, who then took his own life, at a church in the Arden Arcade area Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sgt. Rod Grassman also confirmed there was a fifth person killed. That person was a chaperone of the children and was there with them for a supervised visit with their father, who was the subject off a restraining order by his estranged wife. #Breakingupdate Sheriff Jones confirms suspect was the subject of a restraining order by the estranged wife. Also, it was a supervised visit and one of the victims...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO