Concordia Parish, LA

Police: Louisiana woman starves dog to death, then sets on fire

By Chelsea Monae Williams
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Shaneka Jefferson, 40 on one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

According to a press release, on February 22, 2022, CPSO deputies responded to a residence in Ridgecrest, after receiving a complaint about a dog that had been possibly been set on fire.

While on scene, deputies observed a deceased dog in a back yard that appeared to have been starved to death then set on fire.

Police say evidence resulted in arresting Jefferson. She was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

