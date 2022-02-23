Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.

METAL MINING ・ 20 HOURS AGO