Music and NFT Platform Centaurify Rebrands With Big Partnerships in Pipeline

By BeInCrypto Staff
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolutionary NFT Ticketing platform Centaurify pushes its project to new levels with a fresh new logo and website; moving forward, its mission is to put profits back into the hands of artists. Sponsored. Estonia – Centaurify, the NFT ticketing platform founded by CEO David Rootwelt-Norberg and Norwegian music producer...

Seekingalpha.com

Anghami: Arabic Music Streaming Platform, Seriously Overpriced

Anghami's stock soared then dropped more than 40% on Friday. However, this roller coaster won't end here. Anghami (ANGH) is a platform that offers listeners in 16 countries in the MENA Region, Arabic as well as International, streaming music. This stock saw its share price soar by more than 150%...
MUSIC
Seekingalpha.com

Xunlei launches enterprise digital NFT service platform

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) launched a blockchain-based enterprise digital NFT service platform, aiming to help enterprises and organizations achieve on-chain their digital assets. The platform provides a full service of NFT design, minting, showcasing, management, etc. The NFTs minted on Xunlei’s ThunderChain are permanently preserved in the platform with unique serial numbers...
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

Rarible Partners with VR Platform Cyber on Virtual NFT Marketplace Initiative

Rarible and Cyber are pooling their respective resources together to create an immersive NFT VR experience within the metaverse. Ethereum-based Rarible Protocol is partnering with virtual reality platform Cyber to create a virtual NFT marketplace. Under this initiative, Cyber will integrate Rarible’s tech to grant Cyber users access to collectibles beyond the Cyber marketplace. These collectibles include all the projects that currently use the Rarible Protocol, including Rarible.com, a top 10 NFT marketplace. In fact, according to DappRadar, Rarible.com has registered about $291.88 million in trading volume since its inception over two years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

The Ledger: How Big Is the Potential Music NFT Market?

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. It seems everybody is getting — or wants to get — in on the NFT business. It’s reminiscent of the late ’90s when companies rushed to launch websites because, well, there was money to be made and everybody else was doing it. Many companies stumbled out of the gate, but the internet turned out to be a pretty good business opportunity. The jury is still out on NFTs but there’s obvious potential. It’s no surprise that people spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on digital tokens that confer rights to anything from digital art to fan club-like perks. Some fans spend dearly to support their favorite artists. And with NFTs, people get immutable proof of ownership on the blockchain and the ability to re-sell at a higher price (and charge a royalty on re-sale).
MUSIC
Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms: The Big Reset

Meta Platforms took a big hit after earnings. Meta Platforms (FB) stock did take a big hit after the Q4 earnings report. The company does have some headwinds due to slowing user growth and a lesser advantage due to Apple's iOS software and regulations in Europe making it more difficult for Meta to track users across other apps and websites. However, the company is still a cash cow for advertising and has billions of active users to benefit from.
MARKETS
Laredo Morning Times

NFT Film Platform Cineverse Promises to Boost Indie Film

The founder of the blockchain-based film sales platform Cinemarket is launching Cineverse, an ambitious start-up that will make it possible for filmmakers, distributors and producers to market films directly using blockchain and NFT tech. Established by Cinemarket CEO Adrian Lugol and partners Vincent Lopez and Daniel Siegler (pictured), Cineverse will...
MOVIES
HackerNoon

5 Innovative NFT Projects and Platforms to Look Out for in 2022

New Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT's) continue to grow in popularity. In this post we'll look at five of these innovative projects. These new projects innovate, improve and add new ideas to the growing NFT space. One of the first AAA NFT gaming titles, Ember Sword, is a medieval-themed free-to-play Massively Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) built on the Ethereum blockchain. Another project is a community focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards all users on the platform.
TECHNOLOGY

