What's that going to be ... in Texas Pride Plaza?

A new kid friendly hair salon and barbershop will be opening as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Texas Pride Plaza. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

A new kid's hair salon will soon be opening in Midland. Sharkey's Cuts for Kids is going in at Texas Pride Plaza 4425 West Wadley Ave., suite 120. A Sharkey's Cuts for Kids opened in Odessa in 2019 by Midlander Lacy Altenhofen. She told the Reporter-Telegram back in 2019 that she had plans to expand the franchise into Midland in the near future.

The first Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids -- named after founder Scott Sharkey -- was started Oct. 1, 2002, according to their website. The first franchise was sold in 2005; since then, more than 200 salons have opened in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. She told the Reporter-Telegram in 2019 that Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids is a great place to help kids get over some of their anxieties of getting their hair cut. The salons feature free video games, minicures (mini manicures), TV show viewing, balloons, fun car chairs, lollipops and more. The salon also offers different lounges to get haircuts including a glamourous tween lounge, video game station and more.

To get updates about Midland's Sharkey's Cuts for Kids grand opening follow the salon on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SharkeysMidland .