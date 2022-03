The Ford F-Series is a truly enduring legend in the automotive world, and as such, has enjoyed a number of iconic models over the past several decades. That includes the early 1960s Ford F-100 “unibody” pickup, a truck that eliminated the gap between the cab and the bed in the name of style, which later became a popular customization target among hot rodders. Now, Hot Wheels is celebrating the 1962 Ford F-100 by creating a special Red Line Club exclusive diecast model that will be available for members to purchase tomorrow, February 15th, 2022, at 9 am PT for $25.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO