Teen Titans Go! will be back for more action as Cartoon Network said Monday that it has renewed the animated series for Season 8. Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures, giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero … once the cape comes off. Inspired by and featuring the principal voice cast of the original Teen Titans series, the character-driven comedy based on DC characters focuses on the funny that happens in between saving the world and living together as teenagers without adult supervision. With epic staring contests...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO