Blackhawks wing Brandon Hagel tried to envision a heavier version of top prospect Lukas Reichel while watching him recently. ‘‘He’s just a little stick, but he’s definitely going to get stronger, and it’s going to help his game a ton,’’ Hagel said. ‘‘[With] handling pucks, protecting the puck, he’s so good at it already. Imagine if he puts on 10 pounds. It’s going to be crazy. I’m excited to see where he is in a year. It’s going to be fun to watch.’’

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO