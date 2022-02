NASHVILLE — Erik Cernak was just getting his skates warmed up in Saturday’s Stadium Series game when he was taken out of play. The defenseman was clearing the puck from below the goal line behind the Lightning net 1:19 into the game when the Predators’ Ryan Johansen hit him high into the end boards, his skates slightly off the ice. Johansen’s right elbow connected with Cernak’s head, and Cernak was briefly down on the ice.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO