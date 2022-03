The King's Man revealed an exclusive clip ahead of the movie's Blu-ray release this week. Matthew Vaughn's prequel to the Kingsman series is coming home on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. From the beginning there was an independent intelligence agency that laid the foundations for everything that comes later in the series. World War I is a conflict that isn't nearly as explored in film as the second iteration. Spies with a certain set of skills were working behind the scenes to help ensure the continued survival of the human race. U.S. markets can look forward to checking the movie out on digital February 18th. That version will be joined by DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K HD on February 22nd.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO