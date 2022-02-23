NHL Wednesday bets: Games to target for goals

Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with defenseman Drew Doughty (8). Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We have had a lackluster few days betting team totals, but the approach remains for tonight in the NHL. This Wednesday offers multiple games of interest for goal-scoring, and we have a few team total bets circled for your consideration.

Let's get right to the spots.

Colorado over 2.5, Montreal over 2.5 (+122 DK)

I like Colorado on its own at the 3.5 number, but I don't love the odds at -145, so I'm pivoting on the approach here.

I'm bringing in Montreal at 2.5 total goals in regulation, mostly because of the opponent. Buffalo is allowing the third-most goals per game in its past five on the road (4.0) and the third-most shots against on the road in its last 10 (37.1).

I foresee an open game in Montreal tonight given those Buffalo numbers. These two teams met just 10 days ago, and the Canadiens finished with three at home, so we bet on them doing it again. Montreal has gone for 3+ goals in four straight games, led by Cole Caufield.

Meanwhile, let's talk Colorado, which finds itself in a great spot for a bounce-back in scoring.

The Avalanche are averaging 3.7 goals per game on the road in their last 10, which is the fifth-highest mark in the NHL. On the other end is Detroit, which is allowing a monster 4.6 goals per game at home in its past five.

That's a terrific unison of metrics, and we opt for one goal less in this parlay for a bit of breathing room.

By all means, consider the Avs on their own at 3.5.

Los Angeles Kings

We have to go the Kings tonight, and I'm extremely surprised to see them listed at plus-money in tonight's game.

Few teams let up as many shots as Arizona does, and the Coyotes' 3.4 goals allowed in their past five home games is an enticing opening number.

Los Angeles is rolling on the road, averaging 4.2 goals per game in its last five, which includes a game against this very same Coyotes team on Saturday night.

These teams just played in Arizona, with L.A. winning 5-3. What's changed? Nothing besides the date.

Same teams, same trends, and we get to bet on the Kings to go over 3.5 goals at +110 in regulation. Sign me up.

Best Bet: Over 3.5 goals in regulation (+110 DK)

If you're looking for goal bets tonight, I'd look here: Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe both scored twice against Arizona just four days ago.