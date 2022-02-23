Authorities Search For Answers In Annapolis Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family of a missing Philadelphia man are searching for answers Saturday night. They gathered together in Spring Garden, hoping to spread the word about 20-year-old Naasire Johnson. The young man’s grandmother told Eyewitness News she reported him missing last week. Johnson’s loved ones begged for him to come home. “Naasire, all I want you to do is just come home,” Cynthia Johnson said. “Come back home. Please, just come back, please. Wherever you are, just come back. Just give some relief, some comfort. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. Please, just, please come home. Please.” Johnson’s grandmother says police took her grandson’s toothbrush and comb to see if the DNA matches that of a body found along Kelly Drive last week. Philadelphia police were not able to comment at this time. If you know anything about Johnson’s case, call the police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO