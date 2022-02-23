ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Authorities Search For Answers In Annapolis Shooting

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree children were injured, including a 15-year-old boy who...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Authorities searching for two missing Moab boys

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two boys who have gone missing since Feb. 22. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Asher Ford and 13-year-old Athan Hickman were last seen near the Moab Post Office around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They did not return home and have not been seen since. Asher […]
MOAB, UT
WUSA9

Man killed in shooting in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE just before 11:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot....
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom, 29, Found Shot During Welfare Check Dies

A Maryland mom who was found shot during a welfare check in Landover has died, authorities said. Remi Howell, 29, was found in a wooded area outside of a building in 7900 block of Oxman Road during a welfare check around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Prince George's County police said.
LANDOVER, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Surrenders In Killing Of Baltimore DoorDash Driver

A 16-year-old boy has surrendered in the senseless January killing of a Maryland mom and DoorDash driver Cheryl McCormack, authorities announced. The unidentified teen was arrested on a first-degree murder charge around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Baltimore police headquarters, police said. He was read his Miranda Rights and transported to Central Booking.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Victims Killed In Double Baltimore Homicide

Police in Baltimore have identified the two men shot and killed on Monday Feb. 21. Edward Johnson, 35, and Marcus Harris, 43, died in the shooting on the 800 block of Glade Court around 11:40 a.m., authorities said. Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced one of the victims deceased...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Family, Friends Of Missing 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson Searching For Answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family of a missing Philadelphia man are searching for answers Saturday night. They gathered together in Spring Garden, hoping to spread the word about 20-year-old Naasire Johnson. The young man’s grandmother told Eyewitness News she reported him missing last week. Johnson’s loved ones begged for him to come home. “Naasire, all I want you to do is just come home,” Cynthia Johnson said. “Come back home. Please, just come back, please. Wherever you are, just come back. Just give some relief, some comfort. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. Please, just, please come home. Please.” Johnson’s grandmother says police took her grandson’s toothbrush and comb to see if the DNA matches that of a body found along Kelly Drive last week. Philadelphia police were not able to comment at this time. If you know anything about Johnson’s case, call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy