Looking at the long history of CSI on TV, there have been episodes that make fans remember them well. Which ones are the most important?. And we mean important around which ones matter. Which of the episodes throughout the franchise’s storied history stand the test of time? There have been a lot of them involving William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Jorja Fox, Laurence Fishburne, and other cast members.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO