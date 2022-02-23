ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Bridal Cave Brings Couples Together While Donating To Lake Area Food Bank

By photo by Janet Dabbs
lakeexpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — This year's annual Valentine's vow renewal at Bridal Cave was not only good for marriages, it was good for a local food bank and the people it...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian column bears down on Kyiv, raising fear for civilians

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the deadly shelling of civilian areas in its second largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to achieve the goals of their invasion. Nearly a week...
FIFA
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Eldon, MO
City
Osage Beach, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Non Perishable Food#Marriages#The Eldon Food Pantry#Greenview#The Eldon Food Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy