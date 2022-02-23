ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Blue Ridge delivers valentines for Touch a Heart

Times News
 5 days ago

Blue Ridge wrapped up its ninth annual Touch A Heart initiative with another banner year. Thanks to the tremendous support from individuals, schools and civic groups, Blue Ridge delivered over 11,000 handmade Valentine cards...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Blue Ridge Nature Play

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Leora Vincenti at the Montfair Resort Farm talks about the new Blue Ridge Nature Play site and the activities and resources it offers. To access the site, click here.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
OCRegister

Valentine card makers give their hearts to OC seniors

Seniors in assisted living and nursing facilities around Orange County got a heartfelt surprise for Valentine’s Day: handmade cards to wish them a happy holiday. Volunteers – including Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, local students, Laguna Beach attorney Meldie Moore and her staff, and a resident who happened to hear about it on Nextdoor – broke out the craft supplies and made 2,340 valentines. Ombudsmen with the Council on Aging – Southern California delivered the Hallmark-holiday cheer to some of the more than 29,000 seniors who live in more than 1,000 facilities around the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WYTV.com

Local sisters deliver special valentines to seniors

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since today is Valentine’s Day, some kids in Austintown wanted to spread the love to people who have seen many Valentine’s Days in their lives. Along with their mom and grandma, the Puntel sisters delivered valentines to residents at the Woodlands at Austinwoods senior living center in Austintown on Monday.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge#Valentines#Valentine Cards#Charity#Community
The Mountaineer

An evening to die for at Blue Ridge Books

Back by popular demand, Blue Ridge Books is hosting another Murder Mystery Night full of whodunnit intrigue. Each participant is assigned a character to play as the evening’s story unfolds. It is England in the 1930’s, and the deceased is Barbara Paige Turner. The gathering is the 60th birthday...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WHSV

Giant donates $60K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting a cash infusion from a grocery store in Albemarle County. A donation form Giant will be going to the Summer Kid Packs program, providing food to children when school is not in session. “Hunger is a huge...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
UPI News

Valentine's chocolates may benefit heart health

Giving dark chocolate to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day may be a win-win emotionally and physically, an expert suggests. But it's important to keep any potential health benefits in perspective, noted Lizzy Davis, an assistant professor of nutrition sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "What is healthy for...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Charities
KARK

Valentine’s Day Meals: Heart-shaped meatloaf

This is a moist meatloaf, light in texture but heavy in flavor and completely nourishing. It is basted during the cooking process with a savory, tangy glaze that keeps the meatloaf tender while giving it a sweet crust. TECHNIQUE TIP: Basting the meatloaf as it cooks will help keep it...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
FOX2Now

Blues and Barnes team up in the name of heart health

ST. LOUIS – February is American Heart Month, and as you look around many businesses and arenas, you may see a sign that says “AED” which stands for Automated External Defibrillator. It’s a device that shocks the heart back into rhythm in case of a heart attack or other problem. You may not think you need to know how to use one, but if you did, you could save a life and you can help put more of these AEDs into the community. Washington University cardiac surgeon at Barnes Jewish Hospital Puja Kachroo and clinical nurse specialist at the heart and vascular center at Barnes Jewish Hospital Kristin Seymour explained.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
blueridgeoutdoors

Local Heroes: Great Gear from the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge region is a hotspot for independent outdoor gear manufacturers who are working to create products that are sustainable and benefit the local community. Here are some of our favorites. ENO. DoubleNest Giving Back A.T. Hammock. Based in Asheville, N.C., Eagles Nest Outfitters revamped its legendary line of...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WFXR

Blue Ridge Rock Festival moving to Virginia International Raceway

HALIFAX COUNTY Va. (WFXR) — The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is moving to Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County after organizers dealt with a series of challenges in Pittsylvania County in 2021. According to a Facebook post by the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Friday, Feb. 18, “America’s Motorsports Resort is over 3.5x the size […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy