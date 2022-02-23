The John Dickinson Forum: Teaching the Virtues of Self-Government
By Mike Sabo
4 days ago
“Some educators approach civics in terms of activism and protests,” Professor Mark David Hall notes, “but protest for its own sake is not useful in civic education.” As Hall notes, “Before students can be participants in self-government, they must have a knowledge of the basic principles of America’s constitutional...
It should surprise zero Negroes that Sunken Place Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is married to a white woman who is tied to organizations that tried to overturn legally cast votes mostly from largely Black and Latino areas.
(The Center Square) – Three Pennsylvania senators are soliciting co-sponsors for legislation to urge the Biden administration to rethink its opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sens. Wayne Langerholc, R-Johnstown; Joe Pittman, R-Indiana; and Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, posted a co-sponsorship memorandum,...
Remington Outdoor Company’s insurers have agreed to pay $73 million to families of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Never before has a gun company agreed to such a payout. Gun control advocates are energized. They see it as an example of how to take down, or at least radically transform, the gun industry through litigation. For them, it represents the first step in a legal crusade they directly compare to the successful suits filed against Big Tobacco in the 1990s.
The government is rolling out guidance to schools on how to approach teaching racism for the first time, following controversial ministerial intervention in classrooms.Schools are already required to teach in a politically impartial way, but this instruction from ministers will specifically advise teacher on how to address “sensitive issues”.The guidance comes after the education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, waded into a debate over the teaching of anti-racism in Brighton schools last week, and ordered an investigation after becoming “concerned” by non-discriminatory resources being shared with students.Slides from race training given to teachers in Brighton and Hove schools leaked to The Sunday...
The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of mid-2021, the largest share in at least the last 25 years.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee is scaling up its investigation into what its chairwoman says could be "the largest-scale violations of the Presidential Records Act since its enactment," according to a letter being sent to the National Archives on Friday. "I am deeply concerned that former President Trump may...
D.C. residents have a crowning interest in Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Democratic majority maintaining control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections. House Republicans have served public notice that if they get back in power in 2023, one of their goals could be to repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act.
The Yale Cyber Leadership Forum opened last Friday with its first session discussing “Big Data, Data Privacy, and AI Governance.”. The session, which was hosted in person for members of the Yale community and made available to the public on Zoom, was the first of three sessions aimed at connecting law, technology, policy and business approaches to cybersecurity. The theme of this year’s forum is “Bridging the Divide: National Security Implications of Artificial Intelligence.” The session consisted of two panel discussions, both of which were moderated by Oona Hathaway, the director of the Yale School Center for Global Legal Challenges, and featured panelists from the Yale community.
“Trustworthiness … is the door of security for all that dwell on earth … He who partaketh thereof hath indeed partaken of the treasures of wealth and prosperity.”. More frequently than is reasonable, I walk out of the grocery store with one last item I forgot to scan under my cart. Most recently it was toilet paper, that most precious of commodities. I arrived at my car, started loading my other groceries into the trunk, saw the toilet paper, and refrained from swearing.
By: Shelley Bortz
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of people took to Liberty Avenue Park in downtown Pittsburgh and rallied support for Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces continued.
The crowd gathered in unity, holding signs while their Ukrainian flags flapped in the breeze, all to show they stood in solidarity with Ukraine.
Many of the demonstrators expressed fear for friends and family in the now war-torn country.
One woman said she hasn’t slept in days, staying up all night watching the news and waiting for calls from her parents who fled the country. Awaiting that call saying they’re ok.
While others gathered saying their loved ones stayed to defend the country and fight for their people.
“I have friends and family there, everyone lives there and no one left,” said Dr. Valentyna Ivanovo. “No one left, they all stand together with our president. All together united and they all fight.”
Speakers took to the podium, saying a prayer for peace along with the singing of the Ukraine National Anthem.
It was an afternoon of unity, solidarity, and a clear message.
Virtue signals are public expressions of sentiments designed to demonstrate a person's moral commitment to good. Virtue signaling has grown in popularity as social media has supported its increased easiness to do. It's important to examine someone's actions, not just their words, to ensure the signal isn't false. In our...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National...
Truth Social, Donald Trump's new social network, has verified an account for Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" in Justice Department filings, according to screenshots of the account shared with Axios. Why it matters: The Trump-backed network is welcoming a figure barred by mainstream social media and...
