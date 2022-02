SCOTUS denied the Energy Transfer (as the operator of DAPL) appeal concerning DAPL. Energy Transfer (ET), as operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline Partnership (DAPL), had appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in an attempt to bypass the new review of the DAPL pipeline that's being completed by the United States Army Corps Of Engineers. SCOTUS dismissed the idea. SCOTUS only takes a very few cases out of all the appeals that get there in the first place. So, this result without comment should not have been unexpected as it was an odds-on favorite outcome. Now it's time to figure out just what might happen without the asked-for intervention of the court and how it might influence a proposed investment in the company.

