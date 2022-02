Inventory shortages of key components such as computer chips has the entire automotive industry on skates right now, and limited supply is putting pressure on automakers in the face of huge buyer demand. Some brand dealerships are taking advantage of low vehicle inventory and marking up prices, and automakers are shifting what resources they have to building more profitable—read: more expensive—trim levels and models, driving prices upward and leaving budget shoppers in the lurch. Edmunds has collected car buying data from January on the best and worst offending brands, with Cadillac, Land Rover and Kia—or, more accurately, their dealers—gouging the most.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO