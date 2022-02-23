IL State Sen. Tom Cullerton resigns, reportedly will plead guilty to federal embezzlement charges

Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton has resigned from his seat and he reportedly intends to plead guilty to federal embezzlement charges.

The Villa Park Democrat was indicted in 2019 on 39 counts of embezzlement, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and a single count of making a false statement about a health care matter.

The Chicago Tribune reports that he intends to pleas guilty. The U.S. Attorney's Office said that a change of plea hearing has been set for March 8.

Cullerton announced his resignation in a letter to Senate President Dan Harmon.

"Tom Cullerton served his constituents in the 23rd Senate District for nearly a decade," Harmon said in a statement. "I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from the district. We've got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois."

Prosecutors said Cullerton took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits from labor unions while doing little or no work. Cullerton, a veteran, took a union job several months after he was elected in 2012.

He's the latest of several state lawmakers to leave office amid federal investigations.