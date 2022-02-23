ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Examiner On Campus, Feb. 23

By Submitted Content
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Levorse of Cream Ridge has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Mass. Deanna Gilman of Cream Ridge was named to the dean’s list at the State...

Hopewell Valley News

Examiner Datebook, March 2

• Take Me to the River, An Insider’s Guide to Waterfront Access will be presented via Zoom by Paul Gleitz at 7:30 p.m. March 16. The presentation is sponsored by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association. Gleitz, the principal park planner for the Monmouth County Parks System, will speak about recreational water access in the park system. To access the Zoom presentation, go to NavesinkMaritime.Org/Events to register.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hillsborough, Cranbury farmers recognized for ‘devotion to farming in New Jersey’

Seven farmers and others actively involved in New Jersey agriculture received Distinguished Service to Agriculture Citations from the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture during the New Jersey State Agricultural Convention recently. Those honored at the Joint Agricultural Convention Dinner Banquet were Dave Bond, Sam Conard, Alan Danser, Dan Farrand,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

News Transcript On Campus, Feb. 23

Western New England University, Springfield, Mass., has named David Vignapiano of Marlboro to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. David is working toward a degree in psychology. Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Michael DiPede of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Activity books will help North Brunswick third graders learn about dangers of substance abuse

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance was awarded a grant by the Partnership For a Drug-Free New Jersey and PSE&G. The grant is a collection of 200 activity books, "Life Choices,” to educate third graders about the dangers of substance use and misuse, and provide an opportunity for teachers, students and parents to work together on life skills for a healthy lifestyle. Pictured from left: North Brunswick Township Councilman Rajesh Mehta; Laura Pelszynski, co-chair of the Municipal Alliance; Matt Kravetsky, third grade teacher at Parsons Elementary School; Diana Whalen, principal of Parsons; and Lou Ann Benson, director of the North Brunswick Department of Public Works and coordinator of the Municipal Alliance.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Feb. 23)

Middle-schoolers are invited to four academic competitions by students at Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison. The first, a virtual event on Feb. 26, is an Informatics Competition sponsored by the Edison Academy Computer Club. Competitors will have their computer science knowledge tested, including in a programming contest. Both novice and experienced students are invited. More information is available at http://mcaic2022.com/.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District to go mask-optional

Beginning March 7, the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District will be mask-optional for students and staff members. District administrators’ decision is in response to Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent announcement regarding New Jersey’s schools and masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Feb. 7, noting the significant decline of...
MATAWAN, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Feb. 23)

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Register News

Bordentown Historical Society receives funding to document Farnsworth Avenue bridge, display rocks from Bordentown Cut

Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell, right, speaks with a re-enactor during the dedication of a monument in Mount Holly commemorating the Battle of Iron Works Hill. The Burlington County Commissioners approved a $3,543 grant to Mount Holly Township on Feb. 23 to support its Revolutionary War Project.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Tinton Falls library association fundraisers will support library’s reopening

TINTON FALLS – The Tinton Falls Public Library Association will host fundraisers to assist with the eventual reopening of the Tinton Falls Public Library. A children’s fashion show will be held on April 2 at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School from 2-5 p.m. Funds raised during the event will be used to help reopen the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

