GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's basketball following the Wildcats' most-recent game:. Kansas State frantically rallied at the end of Saturday's game against Iowa State but when the otherwise brilliant Nijel Pack turned the ball over in the final seconds of the game before hitting a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Wildcats ended up losing 74-73 at Bramlage Coliseum. As Fitz explains, the loss will make it nearly impossible for the Wildcats, now 14-14 and 6-10 in Big 12, to make the NCAA Tournament, which may mark the end of the Bruce Weber era at K-State.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO