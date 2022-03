ATLANTA — A federal jury has awarded a Black transgender woman from Atlanta $1.5 million after she spent six months in jail after being arrested on fake cocaine charges. In October 2015, Ju’Zema Goldring was walking with friends when two City of Atlanta police officers stopped and questioned the group. The officers accused Goldring of jaywalking, a crime she said she did not commit, and arrested her.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO