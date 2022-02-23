WATCH | Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion

Washington — President Biden announced a slew of new sanctions taking aim at Russia's financial and technological sectors on Thursday in retaliation for the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine, vowing to cut off Russia's access to high-tech imports and freezing more than $1 trillion in Russian assets held overseas. "Putin...
Lawmakers in both parties wasted no time on Thursday pressing President Biden to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, saying the economic penalties levied to date don’t go far enough to punish President Vladimir Putin for his imperial designs on Ukraine. Even Democratic allies urged Biden to go beyond the...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Friday that he will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the matter. If confirmed,...
Ukraine’s capital was rocked by explosions Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With blasts and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris and Formula One dropped this season’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi as the invasion of Ukraine drew punitive measures across the sporting world
South Lake Tahoe, California — DNA evidence now shows that a 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed "Hank the Tank" — blamed for breaking into dozens of homes across the Tahoe Keys area — may be innocent. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday...
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Friday. Activity with...
