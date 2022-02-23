ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

WATCH | Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion

wymt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCEOC staff search Knox County for annual homeless person...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Knox County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Letcher County, KY
Letcher County, KY
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Russia's advance reaches Kyiv as explosions rock Ukraine’s capital

Ukraine’s capital was rocked by explosions Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With blasts and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
CBS News

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Kentucky Senate#Khsaa#Home Invasion#Racism#Kceoc
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Friday. Activity with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy